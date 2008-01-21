Simulation Junkie Starts Simulation Games 360 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Simulation Game Junkie, Jack Chien has joined with Neekam company to create the Simulation Games 360 Blog. This blog will act as a source of information and provide tips on where to find the best simulation games online. Read about dating simulation games, and where to play cartoon simulation games online. This blog's mission is to provide information on the most interactive simulation games available.



Jack Chien says, “There is a whole virtual world waiting for you to explore it. You can do and be anything you like with simulation games, which is the beauty of it. You can experience things you would never otherwise do in your normal daily life.”



This http://simulationgames360.com/ blog seeks to add to the publicity surrounding the best places cheap contact lenses online. The blog will also touch on topics such as how to order contact lenses from Canada.



Jack Chien says, "If you have ever wondered what it is like to run your own restaurant, there are actually free online simulation games that simulate food service. This is a great way to find out what it takes to run a restaurant or experience the foodservice industry in the comfort of your home.”



He then asks, "Did you know that dating simulation games offer a safe way to interact without personal risk or fear of judgment? Free dating simulation games can be great exercise on how to interact and learn to listen to others, or you can practice your skills in wooing your date… even have a different date every night!"



Jack Chien says, "If you are looking for a lighter more family oriented fare, you can also play Christian cartoon simulation games online free. These games are often fun, PG rated and educational in many ways. They would be safe for the whole family."



The Simulation Games 360 Blog informs readers about the latest news on the hottest new simulation games online, including business simulation games. The next time you get a hankering to be someone else for a while, click your way to Simulation Games 360 to learn about the newest and greatest life simulation games.



About Neekam

Neekam company helps clients get the most out of their Internet domain names. Neekam's proprietary Blog Domain Name Riches system is a “soup-to-nuts” key to unlocking domain name investing riches. To learn more go here: http://neekam.com

