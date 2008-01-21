TravelInsuranceQuotes Upgrades Make Snowbird Medical Travel Insurance Easier To Purchase

Vancouver, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- TravelInsuranceQuotes.ca, Canada’s leading online travel insurance provider, launch new feature upgrades to its Travel Insurance Quotes System (“TIQS 2.2”). TIQS 2.2 now enables customers to answer medical questionnaires online from all its participating Canadian travel medical insurance companies. Additionally, once the travel insurance medical questionnaires (and other editable features) are completed, customers can save and retrieve their customized comparative travel insurance quotations. These new functionalities reinforce the value of TravelInsuranceQuotes.ca online quotation system as the best place to shop for Canadian travel insurance.Canadian seniors completing the medical questionnaires will unlock comparative rates based on personalized medical history.



Online medical questionnaires further facilitate the Canadian senior traveler marketplace (“Snowbirds”) by providing one-stop access and 24/7 availability. Completing the medical questionnaires will return premium, deductible options, and pre-existing condition clause based on the rate category determined by the medical answers. Additionally, once the medical questionnaires (and other editable features) are completed, customers can save and retrieve their customized comparative quotations should they need to return to the system at a later date to continue researching their ideal coverage.



“We feel that we have provided our users, especially the Snowbird travelers, a complete set of tools to quote, compare and purchase medical travel insurance online.” Says Ron Froh, President of TravelInsuranceQuotes.ca. “By introducing these improvements into our system, it enriches the choices for our online shoppers. We are confident that our advancements in online travel insurance quotation and purchase management technology are essential for the rapidly evolving Canadian travel insurance marketplace.”





Senior Canadian travelers are welcome to use the improved travel medical insurance system at TravelInsuranceQuotes.ca. Online Tutorials and demonstration of the system is available at http://www.travelinsurancequotes.ca/medical-questionaire.html

For more information on the new features in TIQ2.2, please visit: http://www.travelinsurancequotes.ca



About TravelInsuranceQuotes.ca

TravelInsuranceQuotes.ca, wholly owned by OIQ Insurance Solutions Inc., is Canada’s Number 1 online travel insurance website. TravelInsuranceQuotes.ca is the leading Canadian travel insurance website offering its users the ability to compare coverage between leading travel and health insurance companies. TIQ’s Travel Insurance Quote and Purchase system allows users to immediately get compare cost and coverage from leading Canadian and International travel insurance companies.



Online, real-time quotes are available for Canadian comprehensive travel insurance, emergency medical insurance, trip cancellation insurance, Canadian Expatriate health insurance, Visitors to Canada (travelers, foreign workers, and immigrants) emergency medical insurance, and international student health insurance.



About OIQ Insurance Solutions Inc.

OIQ develops and operates web-based insurance quotation systems that enable website users to obtain competitive quotations, compare coverage, and purchase policies online. OnlineInsuranceQuotes.ca was first launched in 2003 and responded to the increasing demand for online quotations for Travel, Life, Disability, Critical Illness, Group Benefits, and Health Insurance by Canadians.



OIQ is not owned in part or in whole by any insurance company, therefore we provide an unbiased one stop quoting and comparison service that directs consumers to purchase online from the insurance companies at the lowest travel insurance rates. We promise to deliver best quality of service and our best effort to assist you in solving your insurance needs. OIQ Insurance Solutions, has International Travel Insurance Solutions, National Health and Dental Insurance, and licensed insurance representatives in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

