Novel Games Supports Both ActionScript 3.0 and ActionScript 2.0 Source Code Licensing

Hong Kong, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Novel Games has added support for both ActionScript 3.0 and ActionScript 2.0 in the source codes of their Flash games. Which means that when you license the source codes of their games, you can use the games in your environment no matter whether you are using ActionScript 3.0 or ActionScript 2.0. Currently, Novel Games provides more than 130 Flash games for licensing.



As codes written in ActionScript 3.0 and those written in ActionScript 2.0 cannot communicate directly, using ActionScript 3.0 components on ActionScript 2.0 games (or vice versa) is impossible. At this point of time where both ActionScript 3.0 and ActionScript 2.0 components are widely available, some customers may prefer ActionScript 3.0 games while other may prefer ActionScript 2.0 games. By supporting both ActionScript 3.0 and ActionScript 2.0, Novel Games has made its games widely available and useful to all users of Flash games.



"Converting all the games to support both ActionScript 3.0 and 2.0 is a huge task", says Peter Lee, the CEO of Novel Games, "because we have more than 130 games that should be converted. At the end it is worth it, since it is the only way to make sure that our games will be useful to our clients. I think we are the only company in the world that has done such a conversion for all the games offered, this shows that we are a capable and committed player in the business of Flash game licensing."



The games offered are from a variety of categories such as action games, sports games, puzzle games, shooting games, educational games, etc. The price for source code licensing ranges from USD 150 to USD 250, with volume purchase discounts available. If you do not need the source codes then you can license the game SWF files of the games only for a fraction of the cost, the price includes the addition of your logo to the games. After licensing the games you can put them in your websites or blogs or CDROMs.



About Novel Games

Since 2001, Novel Games has been developing and marketing family safe games of all kinds. It now offers more than 130 Flash games for online entertainment, with new games being added each month.

