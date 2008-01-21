SafeHouse Professional Edition Protects Your Files from Prying Eyes

Oak Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- PC Dynamics, Inc., is pleased to announce the newest release of its flagship SafeHouse privacy and encryption software for Windows. SafeHouse Professional Edition 3.0 has an all-new look and dozens of exciting new features.



SafeHouse provides total privacy and protection for your sensitive files and folders using passwords and strong encryption. SafeHouse features military-strength encryption which is completely transparent to the way you work and compatible with all Windows applications.



This software is amazingly simple to use and works on all drives, including external USB devices, memory sticks and CD/DVDs. SafeHouse also supports saving passwords to smartcards.



"SafeHouse eliminates the complications of keeping information private," said Peter Avritch, president of PC Dynamics and publisher of the software. "Users don't want to manually encrypt and decrypt files. That's far too much work and prone to errors. Saving secret files to a new drive letter, now that's something everyone can understand."



SafeHouse allows users to allocate a portion of their hard drive to be reserved for encrypted files. This space appears to Windows as a new drive letter, making access to sensitive data simple, fast and transparent. Users can do anything with a SafeHouse drive that can be done with any normal hard drive; only that with SafeHouse, the encrypted volume requires password authentication before the files become accessible.



Full product information, free trial download and video tutorials are available on the web at http://www.safehousesoftware.com.



Retail price: $59.99 USD.

