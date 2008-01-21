NTI Introduces XTENDEX® High Resolution KVM Extender Via CAT5

Aurora, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Network Technologies Inc today announced the addition of the XTENDEX® High Resolution KVM Extender via CAT5 to its popular line of KVM extenders. The extender provides local and remote KVM (PS/2 keyboard, PS/2 mouse and VGA monitor) access to a PC or NTI KVM switch up to 1,000 feet using CAT5/5e/6 UTP cable.



The KVM extender consists of a local unit that connects to a computer and a desktop remote unit that connects to a keyboard, monitor and mouse or the inputs of an NTI switch. The local and remote units are interconnected via CAT5/5e/6 cable.



The extender supports industry-leading ultra high resolutions up to 2048x1536 and provides automatic video quality adjustment including color skew, for crystal clear video with longer cables. The extender is available with two-way audio, RS232, or two-way audio+RS232 options.



Available for immediate sale, the XTENDEX High Resolution KVM Extenders range in price from $655 to $745 each.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a two-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Responsive customer service and technical support are available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, email sales@ntigo.com).

