Hill Wilson Appointed to 2008 Philadelphia Bar Association Brennan Award Committee

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esq. of Philadelphia has been appointed by 2008 Philadelphia Bar Association Chancellor, A. Michael Pratt to serve as the 2008 William J. Brennan, Jr. Distinguished Jurist Award Committee Chair. As chair of the committee, Hill Wilson will lead her colleagues in the identification and recognition of a 2008 distinguished jurist.



The Philadelphia Bar Association’s prestigious William J. Brennan, Jr. Distinguished Jurist Award, recognizes a jurist who adheres to the highest ideals of judicial service. Any member of the state or federal bench, whether active or retired, who has made a significant, positive impact on the quality or administration of justice in Philadelphia is eligible for consideration. Examples of accomplishments worthy of nomination include innovations in court administration, implementation of pioneering case management techniques, assumption of a leadership role in areas affecting the administration of justice, publication of a significant opinion, article, or other scholarly work, or the like.



Notable past award recipients include the Award’s namesake, U.S. Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan, Jr., who was the first recipient of the award in 1995. Others include: President Judge Alex Bonavitacola of the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas (1996), Judge Phyllis W. Beck of the Pennsylvania Superior Court (1997), Chief Judge Edward R. Becker of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit (1998), Judge Louis C. Bechtle of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania (1999), Chief Judge James T. Giles of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania (2000), and Justice Russell M. Nigro of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (2002).



About Rhonda Hill Wilson

Rhonda Hill Wilson concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters. Ms. Hill Wilson has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal, she has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she’s been made a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law, just to name a few. In 2007, she was appointed an “A Mind Is” Pennsylvania Ambassador for the United Negro College Fund. For more information, go to http://www.rhwilson.com.

