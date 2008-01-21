Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Turner Publishing announces the new release, Historic Photos of West Point by Eugene J. Palka and Jon C. Malinowski. This 10 x 10 gift book showcases the pictorial narrative of the United States Military Academy at West Point through stunning, culled-from-the-archives photography.



The United States Military Academy was founded in 1802 in West Point, New York, and for over two hundred years has produced some of the most capable military and political leaders in America’s history.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Eugene J. Palka and Jon C. Malinowski, Historic Photos of West Point rediscovers the fascinating past of America’s oldest continuously occupied Army post through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Library of Congress, the National Archives, and the United States Military Academy at West Point, all showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From the 1860s through the 1960s, parades to politicians, polo matches to presidential visits, the Plain to the construction of the Cadet Chapel, and much more, West Point shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“This book will help others to better appreciate the rich history of this national treasure,” says Palka. “Historical photos such as those in this book enable readers to better understand the past in the present.” “West Point is still producing leaders who are serving the country,” continues Malinowski. “Understanding and gaining a better appreciation of this important American landscape is relevant to readers at home and abroad.”



Historic Photos of West Point is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, integral institutions, legendary figures, and pivotal events across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of West Point

By Eugene J. Palka and Jon C. Malinowski

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-416-3

www.turnerpublishing.com