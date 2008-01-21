GolfersMD.com to Officially Launch Today at PGA Merchandise Show

Easton, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- SportsMD.com - a premiere sports-health and medicine related website provider announced today the launch of the first fully comprehensive health, fitness and medicine related website for the golf community- GolfersMD.com. With all content provided free, no registration required and staffed with the top medical and golf instruction experts in the industry, GolfersMD.com establishes an online resource sorely needed by a golf audience that is looking beyond equipment advances to improve their golf game.



“There is no doubt, and no debate, that health = performance- so GolfersMD is committed to keeping golfers, and their games, healthy and strong,” said Tom Carter, founder and CEO of SportsMD.com. “GolfersMD.com strives to be the most comprehensive and welcoming online golf health community available – 110% dedicated to injury prevention, treatment and cure- all at no charge, with no sign-up commitment.”



For golfers, by golfers- staffed by top experts in the industry



The roster of medical and golf instruction experts on the GolfersMD.com staff represents the top minds in the golf industry with several of the instruction staff recognized by publications such as Golf Magazine and Golf Digest as the best in the country. GolfersMD.com’s medical expertise ranges the spectrum from sports medicine and conditioning advise from Vijay Vad, M.D., the official physician to the PGA Tour to advice on injury recovery and performance from Bob Donatelli, M.D., one of the top sports physical therapists in the business. In addition, all health and medical content on GolfersMD.com is powered by Healthwise and Healthday- two of the most widely read and well respected medical content providers on the web.



Highlights of the GolfersMD.com website include:



- The Best Streaming Video Community Section in Golf- GolfersMD.com is the YouTube of golf-related online video with over 150 free instructional, health, medical and fitness related golf videos available and the archives growing weekly

- Objective Content- All GolfersMD.com content is objective and product and service agnostic as GolfersMD.com receives no payment to review or sell products on the GolfersMD.com website

- Discussion Forums- Share and gather advice on a wide array of golf-related health and medicine topics with fellow golfers as well as GolfersMD.com’s own experts

- Doctor Finder- GolfersMD.com’s own exclusive doctor finder can help you locate a golf specialist in your area

- Top Experts in Golf- Members of GolfersMD.com expert staff include:

o Dr. Morris Pickens- Sea Island Resort- Sports psychologist to Masters Champion Zach Johnson

o Gale Peterson- Sea Island Resort- selected in 1996, 1999, 2001 and 2003 by Golf Magazine as one of the “100 Greatest Teachers”

o Michael Breed- Golf Channel Commentator, GOLF MAGAZINE Top 100 Instructors since 2003

o Mike Shannon- Developer of the Laser Optics Putting Improvement System used by over 100 players on the Tour, named as a Top Teacher in both Golf Digest and Golf Magazine from 2000 to 2003.



“Through insightful articles, expert-hosted videos, wisdom from top sports MD’s, even a naturally-focused health store, GolfersMD’s reason for being is to educate, enlighten and empower golfers to treat and prevent injuries, while addressing every conceivable related health concern,” said Carter. “We will become essential to the passionate lives of low-handicappers and weekend hackers alike.”

