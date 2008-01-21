Distributive DataDrill Supports Performance Measurement in Classified Business Areas

Fredericksburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- This global aerospace giant incorporates its programs and new projects into the scope of their performance monitoring and reporting with the support of DataDrill. Because of the classified nature of this expansion, stringent requirements were placed on the security of the information access and reporting. For business management purposes, however, it was important that data from the classified project be included in centralized performance reporting.



“Each project and business area, particularly high-security areas, wants individually customized information,” says Distributive Management’s Don Baxter. “DataDrill implementations can be scalable in a compartmentalized manner that in no way loses the centralization and standardization of performance reporting that the corporate entity requires.”



Without sacrificing efficiency or having to resort to manual processes and cumbersome spreadsheets, the classified project was able to use Distributive’s DataDrill to merge neatly into the business unit’s automated measurement processes and performance summaries.



About Distributive Management and DataDrill

