Chris Hurn Named “Most Respected Executive in Central Florida”

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Orlando Business Journal readers picked top honors in 52 categories, and selected Chris Hurn, president and CEO of Mercantile Commercial Capital, as this past year’s “Most Respected Executive” in Central Florida.



Chris Hurn has developed his commercial lending firm, Mercantile Commercial Capital, into an Inc. 500 powerhouse as one of the nation’s leading commercial lenders. MCC is one of only a select few companies helping small businesses reap the benefits from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 loans, allowing his firm’s clients to receive the highest cash-on-cash return for their commercial property investments.



Among other things, Hurn actively participates in the business development, underwriting, and marketing functions of Mercantile. Additionally, as a business coach and consultant, he is a managing member of Hurn Enterprises, LLC. He also serves on the Advisory Board and is a minority owner in Keything Marketing Technologies, LLC.



“I greatly appreciate being given this honor,” Hurn stated. The Orlando Business Journal has previously honored Hurn with two other individual awards, including “Top Male, Forty Under Forty” in 2006 and being named one of the “Top Ten Most Influential Men to Watch” earlier in 2007. Hurn was previously named Coleman Publishing’s “Marketing Guru of the Year” in 2006.



Mercantile Commercial Capital is no stranger to being honored with top awards, either. They have received numerous accolades, including their inclusion on the 2007 Inc. 500 list of 500 fastest-growing companies in America. Additionally, they were honored with the Banker of the Year award by the National Association of Development Companies (NADCO) in 2006, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s “Blue Ribbon Small Business Award” last year.



For more information about Chris Hurn and Mercantile Commercial Capital visit: hhtp://www.504Experts.com.



About Mercantile Commercial Capital

Recently named to the Inc. 500 list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies, Mercantile Commercial Capital has been called the “Fastest Growing Commercial Lender in America,” the “Most unique and entrepreneurial bankers around,” and the “Fun Bankers.” From their start in 2003, Mercantile Commercial Capital has made it their specialty to fund 504 loans for small business owners wanting to purchase or acquire commercial property. Mercantile Commercial Capital was named “Best Place to Work” by the Orlando Business Journal in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

