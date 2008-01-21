Centrify to be Gold Sponsor of the Directory Experts Conference 2008

Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Centrify Corporation, a leading provider of Microsoft Active Directory-centric identity management solutions for Linux, UNIX and Mac, today announced that it has signed for the fourth consecutive year as a Gold Sponsor of NetPro’s Directory Experts Conference (DEC). In a series of presentations at the DEC 2008 conference, Centrify will highlight customers’ experiences integrating their UNIX, Linux, Mac and web application platforms with Microsoft Active Directory. By leveraging Active Directory and Centrify DirectControl to provide authentication and access control for their non-Microsoft platforms, these enterprises have been able to increase the efficiency of their IT departments, more easily meet compliance requirements and deliver better service to their user community.



The DEC 2008 conference theme is “Active Directory Evolves: The New Identity Platform for Enterprise 2.0”. At the conference, attendees will receive advanced technical education from the industry’s leading experts and Microsoft Technology Leadership. Tracks include: Active Directory, Identity Lifecycle Manager (ILM), Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS), and Rights Management Services (RMS). DEC 2008 will be held at the Chicago Hilton, March 2-5, 2008.



“We’re pleased that Centrify continues to support DEC and recognizes the importance of this growing identity community,” said Gil Kirkpatrick, NetPro’s Expert in Residence and DEC founder. “More organizations are realizing the benefits of extending the capabilities of Microsoft identity management solutions to non-Microsoft systems and applications. DEC is a great place to learn about it and experience it first hand!”



”Our customers confront complex identity management problems daily. Their stories reveal the many ways they are finding the benefits of extending their investment in Active Directory to manage non-Microsoft platforms and applications,” said David McNeely, director of product management, Centrify.



In addition to showcasing the customers’ experiences at the conference, at the conference’s first-ever Solutions Lab, Centrify will demonstrate DirectControl, its Active Directory-based authentication and access control solution for UNIX, Linux and Mac, and DirectAudit, its IT auditing and IT compliance solution for Linux and UNIX.

For more information about the DEC 2008 conference, please visit: http://www.dec2008.com/



About Centrify

Centrify is a leading provider of auditing, access control and identity management solutions that centrally secure an organization’s heterogeneous systems, web applications, databases and storage systems using Microsoft Active Directory. Centrify DirectControl secures an organization’s non-Microsoft platforms using the same authentication, authorization and Group Policy services deployed for its Windows environment. Centrify DirectAudit complements DirectControl by delivering auditing, logging and real-time monitoring of user activity on non-Microsoft systems. Together, they help organizations improve IT efficiency, better comply with regulatory requirements, and move toward a more secure, connected infrastructure for their heterogeneous computing environment. For more information about Centrify and its DirectControl and DirectAudit solutions, call +1 650-961-1100 or visit http://www.centrify.com

