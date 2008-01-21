Online Dating Advocate Starts Online Dating 180 Blog

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Online dating supporter Nancy Blakemore, has joined with Neekam company to create the Online Dating 180 blog. This blog will act as a resource center to inform readers about dating services and the best online dating sites. This blog's mission is to provide links to free online dating services and discuss their effectiveness and offerings.



Nancy Blakemore says, “Believe it or not, there are many 100% free online dating websites and services available. You don’t have to pay a fortune for the chance to meet someone who matches your personality. We highlight free online dating services regularly on this website.”



This http://onlinedating180.com blog seeks to create a community where fans of online dating can mediate with people curious about the subject. The blog will touch on topics such as the best online dating sites and programs available.



Nancy Blakemore says, "The latest rage in online dating are the online dating sims. You can meet with an avatar in a real time environment and interact with your virtual self to go see and do things together. It is mind blowing how fun it can be!”



She continues, "For the conservative and spiritual minded there are also a wealth of Christian dating services online. You can find a fascinating person with your spirituality in common and save a lot of time that you might waste on secular services. Believe it or not, Christian dating online is available!”



