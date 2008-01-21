The Blue Golf Resort Set To Opens Its Doors: Beautiful Resort In Golf Lover’s

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- The Blue Golf Resort located in the heart of Doral, Florida will open its doors and welcome visitors through a special, preview opening in Spring 2008. Spanning across sprawling acres of lush greenery, The Blue Golf Resort will feature a five-star restaurant from celebrity chef Phillipe Forcioli, a variety of top amenities for a truly indulgent experience, and unparalleled guest services, resulting in a world-class escape.



The Blue Golf Resort has created an exceptional retreat enhanced by its sophisticated style and uniquely compelling design. The property is comprised of 15 villas, each offering elegantly appointed and fully furnished residences designed using a classic “Southern Mansion” style.



Each villa will provide all of the modern conveniences and accommodations that discerning taste-makers have come to expect. The resort will offer guests a full-service clubhouse, deluxe pool with plush lounge seating, and an indoor-outdoor five-star restaurant. Each unit will boast its own private veranda with spectacular views of the fairways, whirlpool tubs, plasma screen, high definition televisions, IPOD docks and accessories for each guest’s listening enjoyment, and daily newspaper delivery.



About The Blue Golf Resort

The Blue Golf Resort is an official member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, a collection comprised of 175 elite, independent hotels throughout the world’s most desirable locations. Each chosen hotel must embody Preferred Hotels and Resorts award-winning “Standards of Excellence”.Throughout their forty plus years in the industry, the celebrated company has earned a stellar reputation as well as numerous accolades for their top of the line credentials of service, style, and sophistication.



Distinctive Lifestyle, the leading lifestyle management company in North America is the chosen management operations partner of The Blue Golf Resort. With an impressive portfolio of over 3,800 properties, the industry veterans have honed their skills at the world’s leading hotels and resorts and are set to bring their eye for innovation, attention to detail, and unmatched customer service to guests at The Blue Gold Resort.



For further information on The Blue Golf Resort, please visit http://www.thebluegolfresort.com or call their office at 305-597-8500.

