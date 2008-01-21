Downer & Company Advises Plasmaselect Ag on Sale of Its Generic Business to an Affiliate of Actavis Group

Boston, MA and Frankfurt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Downer & Company, an international investment banking firm specializing in mid-market cross-border acquisition and divestiture advisory services, is pleased to announce that the company has advised PlasmaSelect AG on the divestiture of the generic injectibles business of DeltaSelect GmbH to an affiliate of Actavis Group of Iceland. The announced purchase price for this transaction is well above €70m, which represents an almost 3x sales multiple based on expected sales for 2007. Downer & Company served as the sole financial advisor to PlasmaSelect AG on this transaction.



DeltaSelect GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of PlasmaSelect AG, is a leading provider of infusion solutions and injectable pharmaceuticals for the hospital care market. DeltaSelect has sold its national and international generic injectable pharmaceuticals business to a special purpose vehicle which is intended to become part of the Actavis Group. Actavis Group, which went private in August 2007, is one of the world's leading players in the development, manufacture, and sale of generic pharmaceuticals.



This divestiture marks the third transaction Downer & Company has completed for PlasmaSelect. In 2003 and 2004, Downer & Company advised PlasmaSelect on two acquisitions which formed this now divested injectable generic business division. This transaction is the fifth completed Pharma deal in Germany deal since the inception of Downer & Company’s Frankfurt office in 2003.



The transaction team was led by Frank Merkel (Director, Frankfurt) and was supported by Raymond Morin (Associate, Frankfurt) and Marion Gösweiner (Analyst, Frankfurt).



About PlasmaSelect

Visit PlasmaSelect on the web at http://www.plasmaselect.de.



About Downer & Company

Since its inception in 1975, Downer & Company, LLC, has gained distinction as a leading middle-market M&A firm focused on the execution of acquisition and divestiture mandates for international and domestic corporations and private equity firms. Downer & Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices in Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and Sydney. Downer & Company's corporate headquarters are located at 60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109. For further information, visit www.downer.com.

