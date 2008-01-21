Historic Photos of St. Petersburg by Andrew N. Edel

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- From its status as one of the best American cities in which to live, to its unique arts culture to its reported 360 days of sunshine a year that draw tourists and residents alike, St. Petersburg has been an integral part of the fabric of United States history. The story of St. Petersburg reflects both a united and progressive spirit and a unique culture that are the foundation of the city’s present-day prosperity and overwhelming popularity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Andrew N. Edel, Historic Photos of St. Petersburg rediscovers the fascinating past of the “Sunshine City” through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Library of Congress, the St. Petersburg Museum of History, and the State Archives of Florida, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From the Orange Belt Railway to the “Million Dollar Pier,” Major League Baseball spring training camps, Mirror Lake, Pass-A-Grille Beach, the Shell Arcade, and much more, St. Petersburg shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“This book is unique for two reasons,” explains publisher Todd Bottorff, “the high quality of printing and binding and the fact that many have never seen these photos.”



Historic Photos of St. Petersburg is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, legendary figures, and pivotal events across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.

