Foreign Translations, Inc., Receives Registered Trademark – Go Global With Confidence ®

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- Foreign Translations, Inc., a translation, interpreting and website localization firm, headquartered in Greenville, SC has received its registered trademark, Go Global With Confidence ®, from the United States Patent and Trademark office.



According to CEO Ken Zwerdling, the entire process including the search, application and review took a little over a year. As globalization is now taking center stage, the company plans to expand its services worldwide. According to Zwerdling, it was necessary to take the appropriate steps to grow and protect the company’s brand. With the company name – Foreign Translations, Inc., its branded and trademarked message – Go Global With Confidence®, along with the website address www.foreigntranslations.com, Foreign Translations, Inc. is positioning itself as a global leader in translation services industry. In order to better reflect that global positioning, the company’s website is undergoing a complete revision and will go live next month. Zwerdling says, “This is a very exciting time to be in our industry. We can now help companies Go Global With Confidence ®.”



About Foreign Translations, Inc.

Foreign Translations, Inc. (formerly Mondial Translations and Interpreting, Inc.) is a 10-year-old foreign language translation, interpreting and website localization firm headquartered in Greenville, SC. The company translates documents ranging from technical manuals, legal contracts and marketing collateral to financial statements, training manuals, e-learning courses, web sites, medical journals, software, policy and procedure handbooks, newsletters and much more. With over 1,000 native translators located in over 30 countries, the company frequently translates documents that range from 1,000 words to over several million in all the major languages of the world.

