Chicago’s Riklin Realty Shows off Their City With IDX Broker Search Tools

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- IDX, Inc. announced today the addition of Rich Wolnik with Riklin Realty Team Reo in Chicago, Illinois to the real estate professionals using the IDX Broker search tool to connect their customers to property listings in the Chicago area. With these tools integrated into their website, Team Reo’s site visitors can view thousands of potential homes from the MLS of Northern Illinois (MLSNI) with just the click of a button.



IDX, Inc. uses its product, IDX Broker, to provide real estate professionals with customized search tools that once integrated with their websites, display property listings information from their local Multiple Listing Service (MLS). IDX Broker greatly simplifies the process of presenting property information to potential buyers by allowing consumers to access the details on their own, saving Rich Wolnik time that can be better spent elsewhere. Over 80% of all new home buyers begin their home search online; this gives Wolnik a competitive advantage over those that don’t give their customers the ability to perform these self-guided searches.



IDX uses Wolnik’s existing website design to base the search tools style on, maintaining the look and feel of the site while continuing to host and update the application from IDX’s servers. Wolnik is provided with his own administrative account from where he can change the layout and format, add additional options and access valuable tools such as traffic reporting graphs and lead management applications. Wolnik can choose which search criteria are offered to his customers, making it a personal and beneficial home search experience.



About Riklin Realty

“We are a full service REO and Assett Management servicer.



As a former member of the attorney's review board for MLSNI, I understand state laws that apply to real estate and foreclosures.



My staff includes:

• On-site licensed appraiser, quality control team, realtors, evaluation department

• One of the largest foreclosing attorneys in the state of Illinois

• We work with 4 field service companies with 24 hour emergency service

• The quality of service we provide is unmatched in the greater Chicagoland area



Some of the clients we service include:



Washington Mutual, Ameriquest, Wells Fargo, Fidelity, Household Finance, IndyMac Bank, Chase Bank, American Home Mortgage, and many more! We have been servicing the greater Chicagoland area and suburbs since 1992.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.

