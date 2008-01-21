Free College Financial Aid Night To Be Held At Phoenix Public Library on January 29th 2008

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- A free workshop on getting thousands of dollars for your child’s college education will be held at the Scottsdale Mustang Library Tuesday, January 29th from 6:45 to 8:30 pm. The library is located at 10101 North 90th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85258. All parents of college-bound children are invited to attend, especially parents that have kids already in high school.



The speaker will be Ryan Blomster-- noted author and college financial aid expert. He will be discussing such topics as how to send your kids to the school of their dreams without going broke; how to triple your eligibility for aid; how to find scholarships and grants you’ve never even heard of; and, most importantly, the increasing prevalence of college scholarship scams and how to avoid being taken advantage of.



Additional topics to be included:



• How to pay for college with no money out of your pocket;

• How to send your child to a fancy private school for less than the cost of a local JC;

• How to pick the colleges that will give you the most amount of money;

• The one mistake every parent makes when applying for scholarships;

• 7 sure fire strategies to be able to afford the school of your dreams;

• A 12-month calendar of college events – what to do right now if your child is in high school;

• Shocking insider secrets that your guidance counselor doesn’t know;



Admission is free to this special workshop, but seating is limited to the first 27 individuals to register, so please log on to http://www.MakingCollegeAffordable.com or call 480-588-1981, a 24 hour recorded message line, to reserve your seats now.

