uCertify's Simulation Test for 70-529 Exam Helps You Prepare for MCTS .NET Certification

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- uCertify has released the 70-529 VB.NET 2.0 Distributed Application Development practice test on January 15, 2008



The practice test contains a total of 250 questions and 150 study notes, how tos and articles. The questions cover all the exam objectives and provide you an analysis of the correct as well as incorrect answers. This helps you to strengthen your concepts. You can download a free version of the practice test from http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-529-VB.html.



The 70-529-VB practice test comes with new features such as tagging. With the help of this new feature, you can organize contents according to your needs. You can access your tagged study notes and questions any time and also create a customized test to focus on your weak areas. Customized test is the mode of test in which you can create a test according to your convenience, i.e. you can select a particular topic and the number of questions for taking the test.



The new interactive Dashboard feature will help you to show everything the PrepKit has. You can directly access the contents from the dashboard. There are lots of instructions and tips given in the dashboard. The "Discuss it" feature has also been introduced This feature helps you to discuss questions, articles, study notes, exam tips, etc. with other users and you can get their advice.



You can also submit your feedbacks and get regular updates about a particular question or study note, or the entire PrepKit, because we value your comments and feedbacks, which help in improving the quality of our products.



Mark Smith, Director, Product Manager, said, "The new features that will help you ensure that you pass the exam easily. We have even introduced keyboard shortcuts so that you can access contents quickly. The PrepKit comes with 100% money back guarantee, in the event you do not pass the exam in the first attempt."



About uCertify:

uCertify, founded in 1996, is a reputed organization in the IT field. It is now a leading developer of exam preparation solutions for certification exams. The continuously growing range of uCertify products includes exam simulation PrepKits for MCSD.NET, MCTS, MCSA, MCITP and many more.



