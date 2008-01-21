Never-Ending Fun And Activity in the Norfolk Broads

Norwich, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- The Greater Yarmouth tourism website has added a new section covering one of East Anglia’s best loved attractions, the Norfolk Broads.



Within easy reach of the buzzing resort of Great Yarmouth, the Broads are a fantastic county hotspot providing a wonderful contrast to the coastal town and showcase the amazing depth of what Norfolk has to offer both day visitors and holidaymakers.



Created over 800 years ago by men digging for peat and subsequently filled in by rising sea levels 200 years later, the vast network of Broads and rivers were formed. Initially important routes for transporting goods, the waterways were gradually overtaken by rail and road, and became instead an area for holidaying.



This legacy continues today and the amazing landscapes and unique setting, which combine to give it National Park status, makes the Broads a top UK destination. Over 100 miles of waterways and 40 broads are the main pull for boating and sailing enthusiasts who come to make the most of uninterrupted routes and absorb the outstanding views and big open skies.



For those not so keen on water, there are many other things to do. Well-established attractions and new additions continue to draw in visitors of all ages. From riding a steam locomotive in the Bure Valley to discovering the fascinating history of the Broads, there is much to see, do and learn. Rural crafts, windmills and historic houses, zoos and water gardens are also included in the attractive mix.



Those who love to enjoy the great outdoors will be spoilt for choice, with an excellent range of walks and cycle rides to follow, while there are also wonderful nature reserves where rare bird and wildlife species can be seen.



