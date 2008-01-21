Virtual Trade Show Focuses On Data Acquisition and Signal Conditioning Equipment

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2008 -- WArriveNEWS.com, organizer of on-line industrial-focused trade shows, announced to the media last night the company will include a variety of data acquisition and signal conditioning products as part of the International Industrial Trade Show (IITS). According to Cynthia Hughes, the expo is expected to attract thousands of industrial buyers and suppliers worldwide showcasing and exploring a wide range of innovative products for manufacturing, engineering and technical applications.



The kinds of signal conditioning products to be exhibited include voltage-to-frequency converter chips, data acquisition input modules, digital I/O, instrumentation amplifiers, LVDT and RVDT signal conditioners, digital-to-analog converters, sensor multiplexers, charge amplifiers and charge converters, data loggers and data recorders, optical character recognition (OCR) products, digital-to-analog converter (DAC) chips, signal converters, frequency-to-voltage converters, i/o modules, data acquisition, frequency-to-current converters, signal amplifiers, remote terminal units (RTUS), sensor transmitters, voltage and current signal conditioners, data acquisition systems and instruments, encoder and resolver signal conditioners, frequency and pulse signal conditioners and data collection terminals.



The official Web page of the International Industrial Trade Show, which the company says is held daily throughout the year is at http://www.ArriveNews.com/iits.html and includes various offerings for industrial supplies, equipment and machinery from manufacturers, distributors and exporters worldwide. The show is currently free-of-charge for visitors and exhibitors to participate, but exhibiting companies must by approved by an authorized ArriveNEWS representative.



Other signal and conditioning equipment ArriveNEWS plans to present at the trade show include signal conditioners, charge and capacitive signal conditioners, analog-to-digital converter (ADC) chips, voltage converters and voltage inverters, spectrum analyzers and signal analyzers, temperature signal conditioners, current loop converters, data input devices, signals intelligence systems, voltage-to-frequency converters, chart recorders and strip charts, analog-to-digital converters, bridge conditioners, signal filters, current-to-voltage converters, data acquisition, computer boards, frequency converters and translators, telemetry receivers and telemetry transmitters, data acquisition output modules, signal isolators, chart recording paper and consumables and data acquisition and counter and timer boards.



"The International Industrial Trade Show is still in development and we're currently working on showcasing products using video presentations and promoting the show to a larger audience," said James Dorsey, PR Manager of ArriveNEWS and lead organizer of IITS 2008. He added, "Our mission is to turn IITS into the most popular on-line trade event for manufacturing, engineering and industrial professionals worldwide."



About ArriveNEWS.com

http://ArriveNews.com is a Massachusetts-based company established in 2006 to promote primarily U.S. and Canadian industrial products utilizing the interactive power of the Web. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs involved in a variety of engineering fields, the company's primary focus is to connect industrial buyers and suppliers across the globe in effort to share business ideas and technologies, network with one another and develop potential trading partnerships.

