‘Euro 5 Man’ Prize Fund now exceeds €17,000!

London , UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- Support for this year’s Euro 5 Man tournament has exceeded all expectations, and the prize fund now exceeds a staggering €17,000.00 with huge thanks to all of event sponsors, including Paramina who have donated a brand new, state-of-the-art ACT100 air compressor worth €4,500!



The team line-up gets more exciting by the day, with some of the very best teams in Europe confirmed, including Joy Division (Sweden), Nexus (UK), Solid (Norway), Shockwave (UK), Ugly Ducklings (Denmark) , Fat Lady Charms (Sweden), Method (UK), Poison Ivy (Norway), DUB (Holland) and Gung Ho (Germany)….



The organisers have pulled out all the stops to deliver an exceptional package for teams & spectators alike. These include:



• One4one TV documentary for worldwide web-cast

• Spectators with a great line-up of entertainment, participation activities, music and live commentary

• Low cost of entry and outstanding team prizes

• Excellent £4.5m stadium, with facilities including heated indoor players area and free parking

• Excellent media support including local newspaper & radio coverage, PG International and Kent Messenger Group journalists covering the event over the weekend



This is the closing event of the European 2007 paintball tournament season, with the next quality tournament not until April 2008. The deadline for team bookings is the 2nd of November, and with room for only three playing fields, capacity has to be limited to 50 teams this year.



