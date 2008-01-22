Euro 5 Man’ Paintball Championships is set to be a spectacular success!

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- Event organiser, Pure Rush Paintball, in association with Extreme Mayhem and One4one TV, is pleased to announce that the European 5 Man Paintball Championships, being held at the Julie Rose Stadium in Ashford, Kent, on the 10th and 11th of November 2007, is assured of being the most exciting event to date with paintball teams now booking in from all over Europe.



This year and for the first time, the organisers are welcoming spectators of all ages to attend the championships.



The event is being promoted by Extreme (founders of The Extreme Sports Channel) and the paintball action is being filmed by One4one TV for worldwide broadcast, and in addition to the intense, high-speed team competition that culminates on Sunday, organisers have pulled out all the stops to ensure a great line-up of spectator activities and entertainment. These include:



• The Scottish Warriors (UK Champions) VS The Ghurkhas ‘scenario’ exhibition matches

• ‘One-on-One’ and ‘Fastest Finger’ winner-takes-all paintball competitions

• Spectacular Juggling Inferno circus performances, with fire-juggling, stilt-walkers, etc.

• Gladiators personal guest appearances

• Family activities that include Laser Quest, Wall Climbing, Trampoline Bungee, Inflatable Boxing, Jousting…



Best of all, entry is completely free for under 17’s and only £5 for adults. But be warned:



• The Julie Rose Stadium has limited seating capacity (only 800 spectators per day) and tickets are now selling fast

• You must pre-book your tickets at www.euro5man.com – only ticket holders will be allowed entry on the day



The Julie Rose Stadium company chairman, Peter Davison, said: “We are thrilled that the Paintball Championships have returned to the JRS for the 5th year. This event contributes to the broad range of activities and events that the Trust wishes to offer to the people of Ashford.”

