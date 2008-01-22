Global Vision Takes Automated Proofreading Solutions to PharmaPack, Paris.

Montreal, Quebec Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- Global Vision, the leader in automated proofreading solutions for the pharmaceutical industry will be demonstrating its content verification capabilities at PharmPack, Paris, February 6-7, 2008. Located at booth F04, Global Vision will be giving live demonstrations on how their solutions can prevent a multitude of errors, including Braille errors, on pharmaceutical packaging.



“With many changing regulations and the need to achieve complete content integrity, it is becoming increasingly important for our pharmaceutical clients to be able to ensure complete accuracy on all packaging”, says Global Vision President, Reuben Malz. “Our solutions are designed to eliminate the risk of errors and give you peace of mind during the content verification process”.



Docu-Proof automatically compares files for textual differences and is well suited for the inspection of contracts, publications, artwork, inserts, and manuscripts. The software compares files in like and unlike formats, which allows you to verify inserts or other types of artwork to unformatted text files.



Digital-Page compares both graphical and textual elements between files of various image formats. Detailed accountability is attainable with its extensive reporting feature that documents all changes, thereby decreasing the chances of errors. Digital-Page can detect differences such as color differences, font changes, location changes and dropped or added text.



With the recent European mandate for Braille on medical cartons, Global Vision has also integrated Braille inspection capabilities into all its solutions and is working in collaboration with a top international pharmaceutical company to develop a groundbreaking solution to accurately measure dot height and width. The technology employed in BraillePoint will raise the standard for Braille measurement and verification and for ensuring Braille quality.



All systems meet EMEA and FDA 21 CFR Part 11 requirements.



