Honey Used to Clear Infections

Eastport, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- Amid growing concern over drug-resistant superbugs and non-healing wounds that endanger diabetes patients, nature's original antibiotic, honey, is making a comeback. More than 4,000 years after Egyptians began applying honey to wounds, Honeymark International, a Long Island-based company that makes medicated creams and lotions, began using honey in its products as a powerful antibacterial healing agent. Honey was used to treat wounds and burns for years before antibiotics were invented. Doctors assumed antibiotics worked better but recent studies are proving otherwise.



Honeymark uses a particular type of honey called Manuka Honey which is an extremely potent type of honey that experts say kills germs and speeds healing. Also called Leptospermum honey, Manuka Honey comes from the hives of bees that collect nectar from flowers that grow on the Manuka Bush which is indigenous to New Zealand.



Since bacteria has the ability to mutate and become resistant to antibiotics, which are becoming ineffective at fighting pathogens, Manuka Honey is a valuable resource in today's medical world. Manuka Honey has also been found to reduce inflammation and can eliminate the foul odors associated with infected wounds. Health care products containing Manuka Honey have been gaining popularity overseas, fueled by scientific reports on their medical benefits. Regular honey can have mild medicinal benefits. However, Manuka Honey is far more potent according to recent studies. Manuka Honey can also prevent the dangerous drug-resistant staph infection known as MRSA from infecting open wounds.



"It's been used on wounds where nothing else will work," says Frank Buonanotte, CEO of Honeymark International. "Manuka Honey can kill the toughest bacteria even when diluted 10 times. There's actually more clinical evidence for honey in wound treatment than for any pharmaceutical products," Buonanotte said.



About Honeymark

In addition to wound care, Honeymark has developed Manuka Honey products that are effective in treating eczema, psoriasis, arthritis, ringworm, athlete's foot, nail fungus, etc.


