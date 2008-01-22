The Death of the Music Industry in 2008

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- The music business as we know it is dying a fast death and gone are those days of pressing up and selling CDs. That's bad news for those still playing the same old music game but definitely not bad news for those artists and labels willing to ride the new wave. But all is not lost with the music industry. Emerging trends in online marketing and social media optimization has created new opportunities to market to a larger audience. Those who survive will see the need to step outside of the traditional label relationship and be more cost effective while still being able to make money and have longevity in the business. Those who fail will continue to do what they've been doing. Nevertheless, there are some hot new trends to jump start any music promotion campaign in 2008.



8 Music Promotion Trends for 2008:



Viral Videos: We saw what it did for Soulja Boy. Imagine what a little creativity could do in your online promotions.



Digital Sales: It's killed CD sales but created new sales opportunities (i.e. ringtones, mobile marketing, etc). Combine your digital sales with your Myspace, Facebook, & social media marketing strategy.



Free Music: It's not completely free but funded by advertisers and sponsors. Heard of RCRD LBL or Spiral Frog? Find out how Puma & other advertisers are helping their artists promote their songs.



Online PR: Print media is always a great source of publicity but notice how magazines are shrinking in size and becoming less content & way too much ads. Besides, online PR gets your message out quicker and to a larger audience.



Blog, Blog, & Blog: Besides being a great tool to stay in touch with your audience, blogging also helps to optimize your search engine rank.



Guerilla Marketing: Nothing beats in your face marketing that you can't seem to avoid.



Control at the Hands of Your Audience: It worked for Radiohead when they let their fans name the price of their CD. It could work for you.



New media technologies: Myspace, Facebook, Ning, Bebo, Joost TV, Goodstorm Mixtapes. Need I say more.



About N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group

N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group is a boutique-style agency that specializes in providing strategic marketing, online public relations, and project management services for the music, fashion, and entertainment industries.

