Las Vegas Based Comedian Don Barnhart Appears to be the Next "Dane Cook"

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- Comedian, Filmmaker and Las Vegas resident Don Barnhart Jr looks like the heir to comedy superstar Dane Cook with his win as the grand prize winner in the American Idol Underground’s 2007 Comedy Contest.



Barnhart was already on the rise to comedy stardom when he won the contest and was recently named one of the top 100 comedians to see 3 years in a row by Entertainment Business Weekly.



Besides being a talented comedian, Barnhart recently wrote, directed and stars in the independent film, “China Dolls” produced by his new production company Chucklehut Entertainment which is already generating a great buzz with outstanding early reviews. It's a gripping look into the underground world of human trafficking inspired by Don's many tours overseas entertaining the troops.



Barnhart is also a contributing author on the book, “I Killed: True Stories of the Road from America’s Top Comics” which the NY Times calles "hilarious". He is also the producer and host of the new syndicated television series, "The Freedom of Speech Comedy Show" where he showcases his comedy pals in a late night comedy show that doesn't hold back. Don can also be heard as a regular guest on The Bob & Tom Show, XM and Sirius Satellite.



Besides being a regular headliner at the top comedy clubs across the country like The Improv and Punchlines, Barnhart tours regularly for The USO and Comics On Duty entertaining the troops around the world with frequent stops in Afghanistan and the Middle East and has been doing so since the early 90's.



Don Barnhart also holds the title of being one of the first comedians to graduate from the infamous Second City Conservatory Program in Los Angeles and has written, produced and directed several sketch shows and comedy DVD’s along with writing several original sit-coms and feature films. Don is currently on tour and is prepping to shoot a second feature and is developing a sit-com based on his stand up comedy routine.

