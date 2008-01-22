Passage to Freedom by Author Dawn Mellowship Hits the Bookstores

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- Passage to Freedom is a non-fiction mind,body,spirit book about gaining true happiness and spiritual enlightenment.



Millions of people, worldwide, are wandering the earth bogged down by the overwhelming stress of their everyday lives. Dawn Mellowship provides a remedy for obtaining peace, happiness and spiritual fulfilment.



Sandra Goodman PhD, Editor and Director of Positive Health Magazine says,



"Passage to Freedom is an inspiring title that combines a treasure trove of wisdom with practical exercises accessible to all of us in our daily lives...The information and inspiration emanating from Dawn Mellowship is a major achievement and will certainly help all readers gain insight into the way through and around life's problems, worries, and our own emotional, spiritual and physical difficulties."



Over eight sections the reader is taken on a tour from humanity to enlightenment, using seven doctrines and practical exercises to foster this growth. Each section is tailored to help the individual achieve precise evolutionary goals, with a combination of conscious right living and healing, visualisation and meditation based techniques. The completion of the criteria in each chapter takes the reader a step closer to enlightenment.



Celebrity Past Life Regression Expert on ITV, Andrea Foulkes says,



"There are many books out there, the secret is to read the right ones. Dawn has written one of the right ones...This book is a precious pearl of wisdom."



Out 28 February 2008, available from Amazon and bookstores worldwide



About the Author

Dawn Mellowship is an author, freelance journalist, ethical stylist, web designer and a Reiki practitioner and teacher. The Reiki work of Dawn and her partner, Andy Chrysostomou, has been featured in a range of publications, including: Natural Health and Beauty, Health and Fitness, Healthy, TNT and Positive Health.



In addition to her Reiki work Dawn is a freelance journalist and spent some months as the features editor of a women's lifestyle magazine called Tonic. Dawn's ethical styling work has recently featured in the Daily Mail and The Times. Dawn Mellowship is the author of Passage to Freedom, a spiritual guide for life that illuminates the path to achieving happiness, personal growth and ultimately, blissful enlightenment.

