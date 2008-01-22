EXIT Team Realty Takes the Hitch out of Closing With the Help of IDX Broker

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- IDX, Inc. announced today that David Rogers with EXIT Team Realty in Plantation, Florida has chosen to provide his customers with the ability to utilize the features of Southeast Florida MLS (SEFL) using the search application, IDX Broker. This choice will connect Roger’s website visitors with thousands of property listings, formerly only available to the realtor or broker, speeding up the real estate process.



Fully customizable, IDX search tools are integrated into Roger’s webpage seamlessly and kept up-to-date automatically. David Rogers can choose to add on helpful tools such as slideshows or mortgage calculators and to access lead generation tools and detailed traffic reports. He can also change how the search tools look and what criteria they display from his administrative login.



According to recent polls, 80% of consumers turn to the internet before contacting a realtor. With the ease of accessing available properties from your own home, this method is quickly becoming the standard. Realtors like David Rogers are using the addition of the IDX Broker search tools to keep a competitive advantage in this fast-changing real estate world.



About EXIT Team Realty

Exit Realty is a full service real estate brokerage specializing in residential properties as well as commercial, land, and investment properties. Technology is changing the way Exit real estate professional’s service clients for the better. EXIT offers superior client service and a unique approach to the real estate industry. As a result, Exit has become a major competitor in record time.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

