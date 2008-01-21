SearchRefiner delivers individual search results to each computer user based on his/her professional interests and hobbies.

Simferopol, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- The MadeForNet.com, a vendor of Networking and Internet software programs - today announced the release of a new software program, the SearchRefiner, that delivers individual search results to each computer user based on his/her professional interests and hobbies.



The primary problem addressed by SearchRefiner relates to how searches are currently performed on the Internet. While processing a search request, the search engine relies only on the information that it has on its (server) side and knows nothing about the particular user that is performing the search.



The SearchRefiner aims to solve this problem and provide you personalized search results. It studies your interests and preferences for some time, then upon you performing a search, it requests the first 30-100 results from the search engine, downloads and analyzes the the text of each of these webpages and then it re-sorts the search results by moving the results that are more relevant to you to a higher position on the list.



Pricing and Availability

SearchRefiner is available for FREE at SearchRefiner.com via electronic download. It is compatible with Windows 2000/XP/2003/Vista.



About MadeForNet

MadeForNet.com is a privately held software company specializing in Networking and Internet software programs. Further information is available at http://www.searchrefiner.com.

