New Software Deal of the Day Website Launched

Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- Software Deal of the Day is a new site that offers software applications at a significantly reduced price for only twenty-four hours. Each day a new software deal is available. If you cannot resist a great deal then Software-DOD.com is for you!



Software-DOD.com features popular software titles. The software discounts range from 10-90% off of list prices, and the software is only available at that price for twenty-four hours! Software-DOD.com also contains second chance offers. The second chance offers are still discounted and designed for those that miss the deal of the day offer, but the second chance offer is not as deeply discounted as the deal of the day offer.



Many of the software applications on the Software-DOD.com website even have trial versions available, which allows website visitors to try the software prior to making a purchase decision.



Interested visitors can preview the applications that will be available on the Software-DOD website for the coming week. Additionally, deals are easy to monitor because RSS feeds are available that contain the daily specials, the second chance offers, and a preview of applications that will be featured on the Software-DOD.com website.



Other webmasters and publishers can also syndicate the Software Deal of the Day offers, and integrate the discount offers into their own websites. Software-DOD.com provides the tools to make the integration process painless for webmasters. The offers will dynamically update each night as the new offers become available. Providing such great software deals are sure to endear webmasters to their website visitors.



Software developers interested in this new distribution channel are encouraged to submit their software applications for consideration. With economic concerns looming individuals and businesses alike are tightening their spending. Software Deal of the Day is a win for every everyone. Additional details available at http://www.software-dod.com



Software-DOD.com is owned by NotePage, Inc. an independent software development company in Massachusetts. For more information contact, NotePage, Inc. at PO Box 296, Hanover, MA 02339. Phone: 781-829-0500. Fax: 781-582-1869. E-mail: sales@notepage.net. Internet: http://www.notepage.net.



About NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in communication software solutions. They market (1) FeedForAll, a windows desktop RSS feed and podcast editing tool (2) FeedForAll Mac, a Mac desktop RSS feed and podcast creation tool (3) rss2html.php a script for converting RSS feeds to html web pages. (4) RSS Scripts Directory, a directory of PHP scripts for managing RSS feeds and podcasts (5) PageGate, a network paging and SMS gateway that allows for text or SMS messages to be sent via a number of interfaces, and (6) NotePager Pro, a desktop application that sends messages to pagers, cellular phones, and PIMs.

