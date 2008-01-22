Hot Lava Software to Represent Mobile e-Learning Technology at SALT Conference

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2008 -- Hot Lava Software will represent the Mobile e-Learning market (mlearning) at the 2008 New Learning Technologies Conference (SALT), to be held February 20 – 22, 2008, at the Sheraton Orlando Downtown Hotel, Orlando, Florida.



With more and more organizations incorporating Mobile e-Learning technology into their learning programs, allowing corporate, education and government sectors to manage, facilitate, and/or control the processes needed for learning, education and training are very important. It is necessary to provide the resources that enable learners, in today’s society, to achieve their highest learning potential without the constraints of being interrupted in important everyday activities. This is what Hot Lava Software will bring to the table at this conference.



“The addition of wireless technologies, mobile devices, PDAs, PocketPCs and smartphones has changed the way people work and communicate. Mobile technologies are changing the way we do business, training and learning,” says Bob Sanregret, CEO, Hot Lava Software, Inc. “Technology experts are continuing to push the mobile e-learning envelope, by thinking outside the box. We are honored and excited, both, to be a part of this conference, and to share our cutting-edge, mobile e-learning knowledge.”



Some of the key topics presented in the Mobile Computing sessions will be: Mobile e-Learning is Here Today: Real World Case Studies; The Future of Mobile Learning; Mobile Phone Learning; From Hands-On to Hand-Held; and Using Wireless PDAs to Improve Assessment of Learning and Instruction.



Hot Lava Software will also be hosting 2 events, in conjunction with the SALT conference. - The first will be a Mobile e-Learning Hands-on Workshop. The tutorial will focus on all aspects of mobile e-learning from designing to tracking. Participants will use the latest in tools and solutions to design, create, publish and deploy mobile learning to phones and PDAs. – The second will be the Hot Lava Software user’s group meeting, for Hot Lava Software customers, consultants, dealers, resellers and partners. The meeting will focus on new features in Hot Lava’s authoring toolkit, updates from Hot Lava Partners, case studies and two workshops. Both of these events will take place at the Sheraton Orlando Downtown.



For more information about this conference, visit: http://salt.org. For more information about the Hot Lava Software user’s group meeting, visit: http://hotlavasoftware.com.

