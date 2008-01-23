4PSA VoipNow 1.6 Improves Productivity and System Interconnectivity

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2008 -- Rack-Soft launched today 4PSA VoipNow 1.6, the latest release of the hosted IP PBX software server solution for service providers, call centers, and enterprises. Designed to better address business needs, this version is shipped with more than 20 new features, like SIP presence support, IAX channels interconnectivity, Paging, Intercom, outgoing call screening, advanced groups support, and key improvements in reporting and billing modules.



SIP Presence allows extensions to monitor the status of phone terminals. SIP phones can be configured to display on multi color LED buttons what other extensions in the company are doing. “As 4PSA VoipNow is a multitenant PBX solution, presence messages are isolated between clients. Furthermore, clients can restrict presence to groups allowing some persons to monitor only certain extensions, a very useful feature for enterprise deployments. With presence activated, the receptionist will know before transferring a call that the manager is on the phone.” said Bogdan Carstoiu , 4PSA VoipNow architect.



4PSA VoipNow 1.6 IAX support helps companies improve connection with providers, as there are many carriers offering IAX signaling. At the logic level, the IAX channels implementation replicates all the features present on SIP channels, like call routing, failover, and call concurrency control.



“In 4PSA VoipNow 1.6 we focused on improving the system operation for businesses. Intercom and Paging allow employees to broadcast messages to selected groups or extensions. The phone system administrator can easily control the persons who can use the service. Call screening is a must have for call centers, as it allows them to control the calls made by agents, a legal requirement in many jurisdictions. VoipNow can filter calls to millions of destinations, without any important stress on the system.”, added Mr. Carstoiu.



The large number of improvements operated to IVR, Queue, callbacks, and calling cards were mostly based on feedback gathered from customers and community in the second part of 2007. Most of them are targeted to improve the end user’s experience.



4PSA VoipNow comes in two editions. The Express edition is free for community and is limited to 10 phone extensions, while the Professional edition comes with advanced features, high availability, more extensions, and free technical support. Prices for the commercial version start from 299USD.



About Rack-Soft

Rack-Soft is a specialized developer and integrator of server and Data Center software that supports major operating systems and platforms. The company delivers solutions that help service providers and enterprises control their infrastructure, automate processes, and improve communications.



The company’s explosive success is based on excellence, innovation, and customer oriented processes. The core of Rack-Soft's business philosophy is based on ISO 9001 certified quality management system. For more information, please visit http://www.4psa.com.



