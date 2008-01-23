Midwest Missouri MLS Offers a View of the South Through IDX Broker Search Tools

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2008 -- IDX, Inc. announces today the addition of Midwest Missouri MLS (MMMLS) to the list of MLS feeds it can integrate with participating real estate professional’s websites. Those who are signed up with MMMLS can now customize and simplify the raw property listings data with the use of IDX Broker. The search tools will make it much more convenient for perspective customers to view what’s available from the comfort of their own homes.



In addition, the MMMLS information can be customized to the realtor’s preferences. With options such as mortgage calculators, a multitude of search criteria, slideshows, traffic data, lead generation tools, IDX makes the use of this MLS information much easier to navigate and work with.



For the consumers, there are beneficial options such as advanced searches, location specific searches; MLS number searches, interactive maps and many others. With over 1,000 properties viewable from MMMLS through IDX Broker, consumers will find a multitude of choices right at their fingertips.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon IDX, Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX Broker is IDX, Inc.’s principle real estate software utility. The easy to manage and customizable software helps real estate professionals display home listing data from their multiple listing service (MLS) on their individual and/or office websites. For more information on the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.

