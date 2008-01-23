TheDailyBride.com: The First Online Wedding Show Featuring Chicago Vendors & International Resources

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2008 -- Chicago’s fastest growing wedding resource, The Daily Bride, launched its new website (www.thedailybride.com), ushering in the next phase of online wedding planning with the use of video segments to both attract and educate newly engaged couples. In an age when time is the most valuable commodity, The Daily Bride provides couples with the most convenient shopping experience. By visually exploring the wedding industry one vendor at a time, The Daily Bride offers the newly engaged a unique opportunity to enhance their planning experience, to put a face with the name, to hear someone ask the questions that they themselves would ask of a vendor, and to see their own wedding day’s potential.



The Daily Bride features host Kirby O’Connell exploring elite wedding venues, cutting edge fashion, and the latest in wedding vendor services for today’s tech savvy bride and groom!



About TheDailyBride.com

The Daily Bride, LLC (http://www.thedailybride.com) is committed to introducing new media to the ever-growing wedding industry. With the dual purpose of providing vendors with interactive tools in order to reach potential couples as well as making wedding vendor professionals accessible to brides, The Daily Bride offers the most comprehensive wedding planning information currently available. Designed by an award winning team, the website itself employs a convenient and user-friendly interface to compliment its rich content. The Daily Bride also offers advertisers an exciting opportunity to market their products and services to a vast and expanding online audience by way of this innovative medium.



