OpSource Announces Keynote Speakers and Panelists for SaaS Summit 2008

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2008 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced the keynote speakers and panelists for its third annual SaaS Summit. Jim Steele, Chief Customer Officer and President of International Operations, salesforce.com; Greg Urquhart, Microsoft’s General Manager for its US independent software vendor and systems integrator partner channel; and Josh James, CEO of Omniture, will keynote. The SaaS Summit is dedicated to helping software-as-a-service (SaaS), on-demand and Web companies maximize their success in the world of Web software. This year’s event will focus on how successful companies must not only think like Web companies, but also make the right platform choices and embrace Web services to build out and extend their offerings.



Jeffrey Kaplan, managing director of THINKstrategies, a SaaS consulting firm that examines the business implications of IT service trends, stated, “OpSource’s SaaS Summit is a key industry event for established and startup companies seeking to successfully compete in the SaaS, Web and on-demand services market. I have attended and spoken at each of the past Summits because it is a great event to find practical advice and trade best practices with executives in the on-demand industry. Just as Dreamforce, Oracle Open World and SAP’s Sapphire have become the ‘go to’ conferences for their customers and partners, so too has OpSource’s SaaS Summit become an important event for the broader SaaS, Web and on-demand services industry.”



Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource, said, “This year, the focus will be how companies should evaluate the platform choices that are out there, and how mash-ups and Web services affect application development and integration. We are excited about the topics and presenters that we are lining up for SasS Summit 2008 and expect record attendance this year based on early responses. Like its predecessors, the Summit is shaping up to be one of the most valuable learning opportunities available for anyone who is in the SaaS business or might be soon. Our presenters will include major players in the industry and people who have learned through significant experience the best ways to assure success.”



Summit panelists include on-demand experts from salesforce.com, Adobe Systems, Business Objects, Credit Suisse, Intel Capital, Mulesource, Oracle, Progress Software, SAP and Saugatuck Research, among other leading companies.



Session topics for SaaS Summit 2008 will include:



• Platform Choices Will Define On-Demand Opportunity

• Integration Behind the Fire Wall - Take II

• Develop Like A Web Company

• Deliver Like A Web Company

• The Architecture of the SaaS Marketplace

• How the Disruptive Forces of SaaS and Open Source are Redefining the Enterprise

• What is So Hard About Onboarding & Billing?

• Growing On-Demand

• Web2.0 and SaaS Valuations: Is the Sky Really the Limit?



SaaS Summit 2008 will provide an opportunity for executives from SaaS startups, transitioning software and Web companies and established SaaS providers, as well as industry analysts, venture capitalists and the press to explore, debate and share their experiences and recommendations for growing on-demand businesses. The conference takes place February 27 to 29, 2008 at The Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, Calif.



Registration is available now for SaaS Summit 2008. More information about the summit, including an online registration form, is available at www.opsource.net/saas/summit2008 or by calling (800) 664 9973 (toll-free in the United States and Canada) or +1-408-567-2000 (for international callers). Journalists and analysts who wish to obtain complimentary credentials should contact Jay Farlow or Maureen Miller, pr@totalmarketingconcepts.com.



About OpSource

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software-as-a-service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based Pricing℠, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit http://www.opsource.net.



OpSource, OpSource On-Demand and the OpSource logo are trademarks of OpSource, Inc. Success-Based Pricing is a service mark of OpSource, Inc. All other trademarks and company names mentioned are protected by their respective owners.



For additional information, please contact:



Richard Dym

OpSource, Inc..

408.567.2031

pr@opsource.net



Jay Farlow

Total Marketing Concepts, Inc

732.747.5786

pr@totalmarketingconcepts.com

