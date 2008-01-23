Sound Structures Chooses DEACOM to Manage Engineered Wood Product and Truss Business

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2008 -- Deacom, Inc. announces that Sound Structures of Virginia has selected the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to provide complete data visibility throughout its corporate location and five subsidiaries.



A manufacturer of trusses and distributor of both engineered wood products and Maxxon products, Sound Structures sought to eliminate the business process issues it faced with its former systems.



"It was difficult to handle credit and billing issues with the three separate software systems and manual processes used throughout our companies," says Nicholas Quercetti, Executive Vice President of Sound Structures. "We had very little overlap with customers and vendors, so we were forced to generate spreadsheets every Friday to track credit problems. Closing at the end of the month required print-outs from every system."



Sounds Structures chose the DEACOM ERP System based on its industry-specific functionality and experience in the truss and engineered wood product trade. With DEACOM, Sound Structures will have the ability to integrate its MiTek and AutoCAD engineering data with its sales order entry, inventory control, purchasing, production, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and accounting processes in one software system. Billing and order information will be available to Sound Structures' customers and remote sales force via the DEACOM Web Portal. The portal will allow Sound Structures' customers to determine current project expenses and order statuses directly from the Sound Structures website.



Quercetti says, "We're looking forward to having one chart of accounts, and one customer and vendor management structure for all of our companies in one database. With everything tied together, we'll be able to manage our businesses more efficiently and provide superior service to our customers."



The DEACOM System has been implemented by lumber dealers and truss, millwork, panel, engineered wood product, and manufactured building manufacturers throughout North America since 1999. Deacom remains committed to helping manufacturers and dealers maximize their productivity and profitability through its active sponsorship of the Engineered Wood Products Association (EWPA), an organization devoted to advancing knowledge about and access to engineered wood products. Visit www.ewpa.org for more information about the EWPA.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit http://www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

