Due to an Overwhelming Demand, iLink Is Back With Its Popular Free Webinar Entitled Start-ups and Downs: Avoiding Self-destructive Software Development

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2008 -- iLink Systems, Inc, a Microsoft gold certified and preferred vendor, today announced a re-run of its "Start-ups and downs: Avoiding Self-destructive Software Development" webinar that will provide top level management and decision makers in Startups with key strategies of effective product development to maximize ROI and optimize the overall development and deployment process.



The free webinar entitled "Start-ups and downs: Avoiding Self-destructive Software Development" will be held on Thursday, 31st January at 9.30 AM PST. It will discuss various challenges faced by startups in software product development, and how an organization can avoid failure by following a set of best practices, and thus maximize their chances of success.



The webinar will help startups in identifying the right strategy, utilizing standard product development practices to reduce risk and time to market , implementing the Agile methodologies for effective product development and making correct technological choices.



Presenting the webinar will be Piyush Prakash, Group Manager for Startups at iLink Systems, Inc. Piyush has several years of experience in System Analysis & Design, Development, Coding, Testing, Implementation and End-user Training in various domains. He has vast experience in large scale solution development utilizing Global Delivery model at a major outsourcing and Consulting Company. His expertise includes strategic planning, technology assessment, Internet infrastructure, software architecture, development and implementation. He has managed large teams, developed and delivered enterprise solutions to several Fortune 500 corporations and Startups. His experience spans several industries including HealthCare, Finance, Entertainment, Chemical and Information Technology.



What: Start-ups and downs: Avoiding Self-destructive Software Development

Who: Piyush Prakash, Group Manager for Startups at iLink systems

When: Thursday, Jan 31st, at 9.30 AM PST

Where: Please register by visiting: http://www.ilink-systems.com/StartupWebinarRegistration.aspx



About iLink Systems

iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience and technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, and Mobility solutions and select vertical solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at http://www.ilink-systems.com or please

