The Power of Women Daily Journal Unleashed!

Barrie, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2008 -- Patterson McGrath & Associates, a company specialized in corporate training and development and Leadership for Women has just released The Power of Women Daily Journal©, a fantastic unique new journal for women who want to harness their power, celebrate life and create balance in their life.



“Women need to ask for what they want, create time for themselves and know they have a choice. I created The Power of Women Daily Journal to give women the tools and techniques they need to let them discover their own passion, live out loud and be themselves,” says President and CEO Kelly Patterson McGrath.



The Journal has a unique format that includes undated daily journal pages that asks provocative questions to challenge women to create what they need in their life and to develop a more positive, proactive approach to life.



There are a variety of exercises including how to create balance, letting go of what we can’t control in addition to daily inspirational quotes and humorous anecdotes. A calendar is included at the back of the journal along with the Daily Musing pages for traditional journaling.



Patterson McGrath & Associates brings over 18 years of experience in corporate training and development. They offer a variety of corporate training workshops in leadership, stress management, coaching, communication and a Power Learning Lunch™ Series. They also sell the award winning StressMap®, the most widely used stress assessment tool in North America.



For more information on Patterson McGrath & Associates or the The Power of Women Daily Journal visit http://www.leadforwomen.com

