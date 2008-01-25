Dr. Web Anti-virus for Windows Mobile: Protection from Non-existent Threats Must Be Free

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2008 -- Doctor Web, Ltd., a Russian developer of IT security solutions, announces the release of a new product - Dr.Web anti-virus for Windows Mobile.



Dr.Web anti-virus for Windows Mobile protects mobile devices - pocket PCs and communicators - that run Windows Mobile 2003/2003 SE/5.0./6.0.



The new product protects only from viruses written specifically for wireless. Today a number of such specific threats is very small. Their malicious capabilities do not impose serious danger to owners of expensive gadgets. So as Doctor Web, Ltd. was preparing for the release, it had to solve not only technical problems, but also a moral one. "I think that for now a virus for wireless is only a myth, a PR element, nothing else. Of course, the mobile virus hysteria is used to increase profits of a developer. Today there are no dangerous viruses targeting cell phones. Probably they will emerge in the nearest future. The present viruses appear to be just a first test." - Igor Daniloff, the creator of Dr.Web anti-virus says.



Given this a decision to give licenses to Dr.Web anti-virus for Windows Mobile for free made by the company management is natural and logical.



"The idea that users should not pay for protection from threat that do not exist agrees with basic principles of Doctor Web, Ltd." - Boris Sharov, the company CEO comments on the release - "On the one hand, we think it immoral to sell a product which is not quite useful yet. On the other hand, rapid development of mobile technologies and wide application of the instant payment services will inevitably result in emerging of more dangerous viruses for wireless. We have no doubts that virus makers have started working on commercial viruses for mobile devices a long time ago. These will be sophisticated Trojans and spyware. We do understand that the threat though latent is real. That's why our company has developed a protection from the possible threat. But now there are no dangerous viruses and so there is no threat for users and by now the product is free. So any user of Dr.Web for Windows products can get a free licence and be ready to address a threat at any moment".



All registered users of commercial licences to Dr.Web Anti-virus for Windows, Dr.Web for Windows. Anti-virus+Anti-spam and Dr.Web SOHO license can use Dr.Web anti-virus for Windows Mobile free of charge since its release, as now their key files also work with the new product. If you have not become a registered user of Dr.Web products yet, you will be able to use Dr.Web anti-virus for Windows Mobile for free when buying a 1, 2, or 3-year licence for any of the products listed above.



Read full text here http://info.drweb.com/show/preview/3217/



You can download the Dr.Web anti-virus for Windows Mobile at http://download.drweb.com/wince/



