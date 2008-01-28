Enhance Your Preparation With uCertify's New SCJP CX-310-065 Practice Test

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2008 -- uCertify (January 25, 2008) Professionals preparing for the SCJP 6.0 exam can now study well with uCertify’s new CX-310-065 practice test. uCertify, one of the world's most trusted IT certification exam preparation companies, is providing a free evaluation version containing 30 questions at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/SUN/CX310-065.html



The exam CX-310-065 tests your knowledge and understanding of the basic syntax and structure of the Java programming language. It also measures your skills in creating Java technology applications that run on server and desktop systems using Java SE 6.



The PrepKit covers a total of 440 comprehensive and challenging practice questions that come in 6 practice tests, which simulate the exam experience. It also includes 180 study notes and technical articles to give you exactly what you need to score higher for your SCJP 6.0 certification exam.



There are a variety of reports that are available in the “Track your progress” section of the PrepKit. The Test History and Readiness Report sections have many ways of exploring what you’ve accomplished so far. You can also break down the data to immediately discover the areas you need to work for the certification.



The PrepKit has some special features such as flash cards, which help you to remember difficult terms and the core concepts essential for your certification exams. Interactive quizzes let you address the test material in a more flexible way. This may be more convenient for you than sitting through potentially lengthy practice exams.



"Personally, if I in my career ever feel the need to extend my qualifications with a certification or two, I would look to uCertify’s solutions. The interactivity offered trumps any book I’ve seen offered as a certification study guide, particularly when it comes to emulating a practice environment, and the review material is top-notch. Though previously I might have had reservations about a software-based preparation kit, just playing with the evaluation version was enough to reassure me that it would help me meet my goals." said Michael Litherland, Senior Software Developer for Accenx Technology, Inc. Check out his experience with uCertify PrepKit at: http://nule.org/wp/?page_id=162.



One of our experts, David Jackson, said, "the PrepKit for 310-065 exam is very relevant, reliable, and reasonable, and if this is not enough, we provide a 100% money back guarantee".



