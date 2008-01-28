New Flight Charters Announces Business Rating by D&B, Dun & Bradstreet

Jackson, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2008 -- New Flight Charters, a leading private jet charter brokerage company, today announced it has been awarded a credit score and rating by Dun & Bradstreet.



D&B (Dun & Bradstreet), the leading business information and credit rating provider and business credit rating provider, has completed a review of New Flight Charters and assigned a rating and commercial credit score.



"Just as FAA compliance, safety and history are highly important to us in selecting the Part-135 charter operators we work with, we want our operators to know we are a sound and responsible company and will take care of them as well,” noted New Flight Charters president Rick Colson. “We are especially proud of our payments 100% within terms. We know how important that is in this industry and highly valued by our charter aircraft operators.”



New Flight Charters’ rating and company details are available publicly through D&B Dun & Bradstreet online at www.dnb.com. D&B continually updates credit, business history and financial analysis information. New Flight Charters was assigned a D-U-N-S number in 2004 and D&B has been keeping company information since that time.



In an industry where accountability is key, the D&B rating assigned to New Flight Charters provides accurate and timely financial standings, and allows the company to continue providing the best available charter aircraft options and service to their growing clientele.



New Flight Charters was founded in 2003 as a provider of private jet and aircraft charters, connecting customers with independently owned and operated executive aircraft nationwide and internationally. Company senior managers are also active private pilots with a genuine affinity for General Aviation. “We love flying and private aviation, and it’s easy to impart that to our clients and in our everyday business dealings,” said Rick Colson. “And on the business operations side, our business rating and credit score helps convey our ethics and responsibility within the air charter industry, something we’re very proud of.”



About New Flight Charters

New Flight Charters provides on-demand private aircraft and business jet charters nationwide with business offices in Los Angeles, San Diego and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The company provides a choice of aircraft and pricing for each flight request, including one-way and round-trip options, with no pre-payments or membership fees. Clients may choose their aircraft and quote option, and pay after the trip. The company provides charter aircraft availability from the top vetted FAA certified operators nationwide with a focus on quality and reliability, and has an accident-free charter history. Company senior managers also carry personal Airmen Certification from the FAA. More information for New Flight Charters can be found online at http://www.newflightcharters.com.

