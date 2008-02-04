OpSource Delivers Web Application to Support Litigation Involving Electronic Evidence

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2008 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced that LitSoft Inc., a leading eDiscovery software and technology innovator, has chosen OpSource On-Demand™ to deliver LitScope, the electronic discovery industry's first Web 2.0 electronically stored information (ESI) review platform. LitScope will enable LitSoft's law firm and corporate clients to use any main-stream Web browser, running on any main-stream operating system, to access its documents from anywhere in the world where an Internet connection is available. LitScope includes many advanced features such as full Unicode support, search-based batching, a review management dashboard, and many others, all packaged in an extremely intuitive Web 2.0 interface and backed by 24/7 end user support via dedicated toll free phone.



"We chose OpSource after an intensive review process," said Steve Jreige, CEO, LitSoft. "Several companies met our most basic requirements, including a data center that was local to our northern Virginia office and provided Statement on Auditing Standards Number 70 (SAS 70) Type II compliance. But what really separated OpSource was some of the more specialized services it offers, especially 24/7 support for our end-users, which was very critical to us. And OpSource offered a breadth of technical expertise that far surpasses its managed hosting provider competitors."



Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource, said, "LitSoft wisely designed LitScope as a software-as-a-service application. It enables LitSoft to easily and economically load client data and keep it live for as long as a case is active, charging LitSoft's clients by the month during that time. But when a case is resolved, it's just as easy for LitSoft to remove the data, making this a true on-demand delivery model. Utilizing OpSource, LitSoft can take advantage of our highly secure data center and operations steeped in best practices such as PCI DSS compliance. Our team has also designed specific procedures for LitScope, which enable us to get data online within 24 hours after LitSoft delivers the hard drive to us. We do all this while maintaining the internal controls required by the rigorous SAS 70 Type II audit."



LitSoft plans to officially unveil LitScope to the public in February at the LegalTech New York conference – visit them at booth #3619 for a demo.



About OpSource On-Demand

A comprehensive, award-winning Web application delivery platform, OpSource On-Demand enables companies to quickly and securely offer applications on demand. OpSource On-Demand is the only complete platform for Web application delivery. Going beyond managed hosting, the OpSource On-Demand platform includes:



* » Best-in-class scalable software, hardware and network infrastructure

* » Application management and tuning

* » 24x7 customer-branded end-user support

* » 100 percent uptime guarantee for infrastructure and application

* » Best practices: SAS 70 Type II audited, PCI DSS compliant and salesforce.com AppExchange and WebEx certifications

* » Services bus allowing easy integration of customer or third-party Web services that accelerate revenue generation

* » Fully integrated PCI DSS compliant billing solution including customer on-boarding, pricing, payment and collections

* » Application analytics that offer insight into the performance and usage of the on-demand application

* » The industry's only Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase



About LitSoft

LitSoft (http://www.litsoftinc.com) began operations in 2006 to address the dynamic and rapidly growing needs of the eDiscovery market. LitSoft provides a complete array of eDiscovery and litigation support services that effectively reduce the risk and cost of eDiscovery by managing it as a formalized business process for law firms and corporate legal departments. LitSoft offers an unmatched combination of functional and technical expertise that enables the company to deliver unique, cost effective, and customized solutions for its clients with an unrelenting commitment to quality and service.



About OpSource

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software-as-a-service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit http://www.opsource.net.



OpSource, OpSource On-Demand and the OpSource logo are trademarks of OpSource, Inc. Success-Based Pricing is a service mark of OpSource, Inc. All other trademarks and company names mentioned are protected by their respective owners.



