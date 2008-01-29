It’s Getting Harder to Qualify For Student Loans Thanks to the Subprime Mortgage Crisis, But Little Known Secrets Make it Easier Than Ever to Qualify For Financial Aid

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2008 -- College Planning Specialists of Florida, Inc.





CNNMoney reports that students will find it harder than ever to qualify for and afford student loans, due to the effects of the subprime mortgage crisis. Student loan companies are tightening borrower standards and charging higher interest rates. Combined with steadily increasing college costs, the outlook for many families can be bleak, according to a local college planning experts, Andrew Lockwood, J.D. and Peter Ratzan, M.B.A.



“However, parents who understand the ‘rules of the financial aid game’ are able to tap into billions of dollars of free money available, thereby reducing or flat out eliminating the student’s reliance on loans,” said Lockwood. “There are little known ‘secrets’ to qualifying for financial aid that you will never hear from your guidance counselor or college financial aid officer,” said Ratzan, a former high school teacher. “The biggest shame of all is that an estimated 53% of all eligible parents never even bother to apply for financial aid, probably because they assume they make too much money,” added Ratzan.



Lockwood and Ratzan offer a free, eductional workshop, “How to Pay for College Without Going Broke,” for parents of college-bound students. They give the free workshop at several locations throughout Broward County, Florida. The workshops are frequently “standing room only” because of the subject matter covered. Topics include:



* How to send your child to the school of his or her dreams…without getting trapped in a financial nightmare of high rate, high payment, expensive debt;

* How to double or even triple your eligibility for free grant money;

* Why you’re flat out wrong if you think that you make too much money to qualify for aid.



* The Five Most Common financial aid myths.

* Where to find the hidden scholarships and grants other parents will never hear about.

* The single biggest mistake 9 out of 10 parents make when applying for scholarships that literally cost them thousands of dollars! More importantly, how to avoid thise fatal error!

* Haven’t saved enough to pay for college tuition, room and board, books, etc? Don’t worry, it’s not as bad as you think-if you know these three insider secrets.

* The shocking truth about the new college savings plans and how they can hurt you not help you, by costing you money.

* Did your accountant or broker show you where to save money for school? Watch out! You better move it now before it costs you a fortune.

* The unspoken, REAL story about Florida Pre-paid, not the "HYPE" the State of Florida wants you to believe. (Hint - it ain't all that it's cracked up to be!)



Workshop times, dates and locations are posted on the website, http://www.CollegePlanningAdvice.com.



