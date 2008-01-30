Alkaline Food Test Now at Online Health Food Store Offering Alkaline Foods for pH Balance

Mesa, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2008 -- An alkaline food test is now at http://BestHealthFoodStore.net, the online health food store offering alkaline foods for customers who are serious about maintaining proper pH balance. As public awareness expands regarding pH balance and health, this test provides a simple way to gauge the ratio of alkaline foods to acid forming foods in the typical diet. Anyone taking the test receives a free, detailed report on their personal alkaline/acid food quotient along with a full list of alkaline foods to choose and acid forming foods to avoid.



Since diet is a major factor in determining levels of fitness it is a good idea to be aware of the alkaline foods that help build a body up and the acid forming foods that tend to tear the body down. The nutrition coach at BestHealthFoodStore.net, Jane Wakefield says, “Our customers are so well informed about the benefits of a healthy pH balance that the alkaline foods section of our online health food store draws the most traffic. We developed the alkaline food test to create a better understanding about how daily diet affects pH balance.” Awareness is growing as the stores owners report, “an impressive early response” from customers.



Experts recommend a ratio of 80% alkaline foods to 20% acid forming foods for a healthy pH balance, but most people have this ratio upside down. One of the many ways that excessive acid forming foods are harmful is that they cause the body to retain fluid. For those who are trying to lose belly fat, reach ideal weight or maintain a weight loss control program, knowledge of this nutrition fact can be especially helpful. Wakefield injects, “Being aware of which acid foods to avoid and which alkaline foods will tip pH balance in your favor is an important first step in gaining control of your overall health, especially weight control”.



There is no charge and no obligation for anyone who takes the alkaline food test. An E-mail response is provided by the online health food store for free. To see the alkaline food test please visit http://BestHealthFoodStore.net and go to the alkaline food page.