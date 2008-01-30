AVG Anti-Virus Software Saves Schools Money and Precious IT Time

Claremont, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2008 -- For the Newport School District in Newport, Washington, their computer security wasn’t always something to brag about. Eleven years ago, when the now Technology Director Steve Fhumski came on board to manage the schools IT department and teach technology courses at the high school, the district was using Trend Micro software to protect their workstations.



“I became concerned about a year ago when I noticed that Trend was using 95 to 97% of the computers’ processing power, which slowed them down to a crawl and significantly disrupted student work,” said Fhumski. “Not only was the software compromising the performance of our workstations, but it wasn’t eliminating the virus problem either, not to mention an ever-increasing cost of ownership.”



Fhumski had been a satisfied home user of AVG Anti-Virus for nearly a decade, and decided to make a recommendation to the district’s technology board to switch Newport’s 500 workstations from Trend Micro over to AVG’s Anti-Malware solution.



Walling Data Systems, the leading US-based AVG Authorized Distributor, provides AVG’s full range of information security software to educational institutions at a 50% discount and provides unlimited US-based toll-free and remote online technical support. For these reasons, Fhumski and the Newport School District chose Walling Data to fulfil their workstation security requirements.



“Walling Data Systems knows that most educational institutions have a very tight budget. AVG enables us to provide top-notch, industry-leading threat protection to these institutions without breaking those budgets,” said Luke Walling, President of Walling Data Systems. “We are proud to stand behind both AVG’s generous educational pricing and the high quality of its product line.”



AVG provides fully-certified virus and spyware scanning and many additional security measures, depending on the specific products installed, all of which share the important attribute of taking very little processing power, so systems can continue to be used for normal work without compromising on security. These benefits, in addition to significant discounts extended to customers in the education sector, make AVG the best choice in security software products for education.



All AVG products include unlimited updates free of charge for the full license duration. In addition, all purchases from Walling Data Systems, come with support from their US based technicians by toll-free phone, remote support, e-mail, and more at no additional cost.



Continued Fhumski: “My priorities for security are number one, keeping viruses out, number two, US-based support and number three, the price. Walling Data Systems and AVG delivered on all three priorities and enable a worry-free IT environment for our district.



“AVG Anti-Malware Network Edition has made it easy for me to insure our administration and faculty are protected against the latest threats. It’s also easier on our students, because now their workstations aren’t bogged down because of bloated security software, and as a result they get more out of our IT program.”



About Walling Data Systems

Founded in 1994, in North Carolina, Walling Data Systems is a value-added software distributor and IT Solution Provider offering innovative high-value solutions to everyday computer security problems for corporate, education, and home technology users. Walling Data was named an Authorized AVG Distributor in 2004 and is the only source for unlimited toll free phone, remote support, education discounts, and more for their AVG customers in the United States, one reason why thousands of education customers choose Walling as their supplier of choice for AVG products.



About AVG

Founded in 1991 and with offices in the US, UK, and Czech Republic, AVG is a leading international developer of Internet threat protection solutions for consumers and SMBs. AVG is one of the fastest growing companies in the industry with more than 60 million active users around the world. The company employs some of the world’s leading experts in Internet security, specifically in the areas of threat research, analysis and detection. AVG’s award-winning products are distributed globally through resellers and over the Internet as well as via third parties through Software Developer’s Kits (SDK).

