The History of Thomas Edison Told Through Historic Photographs

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2008 -- From his beginnings as a candy and newspaper salesman to his status as inventor credited with 1,093 patents in the United States, Thomas Edison has been a pivotal figure in the fabric of American history. His breakthroughs include the incandescent light bulb and the phonograph, for which he is most famous.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Leonard DeGraaf, Historic Photos of Thomas Edison rediscovers the fascinating past of the “Wizard of Menlo Park through nearly 200 rare photographs culled from the Edison National Historic Site.



In scenes that range from Milan, Ohio, to Fort Myers, Florida, laboratories to product sketches, President Hoover to Charles Lindbergh, and much more, the life and career of Thomas Edison shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format and showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



“Like personal letters, drawings, and other manuscripts, historic photographs are an important part of our cultural heritage,” explains author Leonard DeGraaf. “They allow us to see how people lived and worked in the past, and help us appreciate the people, places, and events that people in the past thought were important enough to capture on film.”



Historic Photos of Thomas Edison is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, legendary figures, and pivotal events across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Thomas Edison

By Leonard DeGraaf

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-406-4

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

