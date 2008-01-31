BMC Capital Provides $1.8M Loan for the Acquisition of Eye Surgery Center in Tulsa, OK

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2008 -- BMC Capital announced on January 24, 2008, that it originated a $1,841,366 loan for the acquisition of Eye Surgery Center, a single-tenant office building located at 7191 South Yale Avenue in Tulsa, OK.



“This is a single tenant NNN deal and we were able to provide a 7-year fixed rate on a 60% loan-to-value with 30-year amortization,” says Glenn Gioseffi, a Vice President at BMC Capital’s Seattle office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2008.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

