Sports Radio’s 850 The Buzz and 620 The Bull – ESPN Radio Score Major League Baseball Rights

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2008 -- McClatchey Broadcastings’ Sports Radio 850 The Buzz (WRBZ) and 620 The Bull – ESPN Radio (WDNC), the Triangle’s leading sports talk radio stations, continue to build their portfolio of the most prestigious, exclusive play-by-play rights in Raleigh-Durham with the addition of ESPN Radio’s Major League Baseball Schedule.



WRBZ/WDNC will air weekly games between Major League Baseball’s most popular teams, including the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox, the Atlanta Braves, the Detroit Tigers and more. Programming for the 50+ game schedule will kick off on March 30th, when the Atlanta Braves travel to D.C. to take on the Washington Nationals. The schedule also includes the All-Star Game on July 15th, the playoffs and the World Series in October. The remainder of the schedule, including dates, teams and times will be released by the stations in February.



“Our listeners have been very vocal in asking for more coverage of Major League Baseball. Our partnership with ESPN makes this possible from Opening Day through to the end of the World Series,” WRBZ/WDNC General Manager, Brian Maloney stated.



The addition of more Major League Baseball coverage on WRBZ and WDNC extends the stations grand slam of exclusive play-by-play rights, which also includes the NFL, NCAA Tournament and NBA. Other exclusive play-by-play rights for 850 The Buzz and 620 The Bull include: the Stanley Cup Finals, the 2008 Summer Olympics, The Kentucky Derby, The Indy 500, The Brickyard 400 and more.



About WRBZ/WDNC:

McClatchey Broadcasting is privately owned and operates Sports Talk stations WRBZ - “850 The Buzz”, and WDNC “620 The Bull”. The McClatchey stations offer the latest sports information, breaking news, local coverage, and nationally syndicated sports talk programming. Some of the local show McClatchey Broadcasting produces include: “The Adam Gold Show”, “The Sports Pig – with Morgan Patrick, “The Dave Glenn Show” and “The Show” with Chris Clark. The McClatchey stations are also home to some of the nation’s top syndicated shows such as Jim Rome, Mike & Mike, Colin Cowerd and others. WRBZ/WDNC are ESPN and Fox Sports Radio affiliates. The company maintains sports affiliations and relationships with Duke, UNC, NCSU, ESU, ASU, the Carolina Panthers, the Carolina Hurricanes and the Charlotte Bobcats.

