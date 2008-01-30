BMC Capital Provides $530,000 Loan for the Acquisition of Burger King in Wichita, KS

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2008 -- BMC Capital announced on January 28, 2008, that it originated a $530,000 loan for the acquisition of Burger King, a single-tenant retail property located at 2111 North Woodlawn Street in Wichita, KS.



“This is a NNN retail property and we were able to provide a 5-year fixed rate and a 25-year amortization at a very competitive rate,” says Colin Paterson, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Sacramento office.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2008.



About BMC Capital, LP

BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

